Three days until WhizzFizzFest kicks-off in Aylesbury

The countdown is nearly over for WhizzFizzFest - the family-friendly festival taking place this Saturday in Aylesbury town centre.

Here’s a look at the many exciting and varied activities taking place on Saturday:

In grand tradition WhizzFizzFest will once again kick-off with the festival parade at 11am, involving local schoolchildren from across Aylesbury Vale and beyond.

Following this, Kingsbury Square will be running a Kids Quarter featuring arts and crafts, music, inflatables and a playbus.

The Market Square marquee will play host to two of the headliners and VIP guests for WhizzFizzFest: Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Olympic gold medal winner, will be taking part in a Q&A session and talking about her new book from her series, Evie’s Magic Bracelet at 2:15pm.

Following this at 3:10pm, Dame Darcey Bussell, ballerina extraordinaire and Strictly Come Dancing judge, will host and judge her ‘Magic of the Dance’ competition featuring local Aylesbury schools performing for her: Aylesbury High School, Brill Church of England Combined School, Bedgrove Junior School, Cuddington and Dinton Church of England Combined School, Waddesdon Village Primary School and St Michael’s Church of England Combined School.

At the Hale Leys marquee from 12:10 until 5:10pm, four children’s authors: David Solomons, Andrew Clover, Andy Riley and Steve Antony, will each be leading a fun and interactive author workshop.

All authors, along with Dame Darcey and Dame Jessica, will be available to sign copies of their latest books at Waterstones bookshop in Friars Square during the day.

Tony Hadley, local singer and song-writer, will be interviewed at 5:20pm by Mix96’s Nathan Cooper at the Hale Leys Marquee to round up the day, along with taking part in a Q&A session.

Whatever the weather, there are lots of free activities going on indoors as well (although forecasts are looking at highs of around 28 degrees on Saturday so maybe pack the sun cream!)

Head to the Runway in Market Square between 12noon and 4:30pm for some entertainment, including an exclusive preview of the 2018 stage experience project Whistle Down the Wind, a children’s fancy dress competition and and a fashion show!

You can also book a table for a Peter Pan themed afternoon tea in the Bucks County Museum gardens for a special family treat.

Keep an eye on our website and social media pages for live coverage of the festival on Saturday.

For all the latest news, updates, information and to buy tickets visit www.whizzfizzfest.org.uk

Please note the online ticket deadline for events is midnight tomorrow (Thursday).

Any leftover tickets will be available to buy on the day from the information point although the Magic of the Dance competition is already a sold-out.