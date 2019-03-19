Three masked men rob Northamptonshire village shop armed with baton

Northamptonshire village shop workers were forced into a bathroom by armed masked men who robbed the store of cash.

At around 11.45am on Friday, March 15, three men wearing high visibility waistcoats on top of dark clothing and gloves and plain white facemasks entered the shop in Magpie Road, Sulgrave.

One of the men was armed with a white baton-style weapon and the trio forced the volunteers into a bathroom, before stealing a large quantity of cash from the store’s safe.

One of the suspects carried a black holdall.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has any information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.