Three taken to hospital after car crash in village near Buckingham
Police, fire and ambulance services all attended following the collision in Padbury
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:40 pm
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:42 pm
Fire, police and ambulance services were called out following a car crash in Padbury this morning, Thursday, September 23.
The collision involving two cars took place at around 8.30am at Old End, Padbury. Nobody was trapped.
Two ambulance crews from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were sent to the scene where they assessed and treated two men and two boys.
Three patients were then taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital, while firefighters from Buckingham made the scene safe.