Three-vehicle crash in South Northants leaves four passengers injured

Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on an A-road in South Northants.

In the early hours of Friday (February 15) a van and two cars were in collision on the A508 near Church Lane in Grafton Regis.

Northamptonshire fire crews, who had to remove a casualty from one of the cars, tweeted that there were "four walking wounded" involved.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to a three-vehicle road traffic collision at 12.15am on the A508 near Church Lane.

"The road was closed and re-opened at 4.30am and a number of people were taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries."

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said: "There were four patients in the three vehicles involved in this collision.

"One patient went to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford as the most seriously injured patient, and two to Milton Keynes Hospital.

"We had two ambulances at the scene along with a rapid response vehicle – our ambulances took the three patients above and possibly the fourth patient was dealt with by EMAS."