Tiger vs pigeon pictures from Bedfordshire's Whipsnade Zoo are simply amazing

A series of pictures from Whipsnade show the huge and beautiful big cat stalking a brave pigeon who decided the tiger enclosure at the popular zoo was a good place to stop for a rest. As the tiger gets close enough it pounces but the pigeon's reactions were too fast and he got away just in the nick of time. You can see the amazing pictures in our gallery here.

1. Tiger vs Pigeon at Whipsnade Zoo The Amur Tiger family

2. Tiger vs Pigeon at Whipsnade Zoo He waits. That's what he does.

3. Tiger vs Pigeon at Whipsnade Zoo Tiger spots the pigeon on his turf

4. Tiger vs Pigeon at Whipsnade Zoo Using the branches as cover the tiger advances towards the pigeon

