Time to elect your representatives on Cherwell District Council

Voters in the Bicester area will heading to the polls to cast their vote for their district councillors next Thursday, May 3.

Sixteen seats are up for grabs at Cherwell District Council as the councillors are elected in thirds.

Each ward has one seat available with the exception of the Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton ward which has two seats following the resignation of Ken Atack.

The election for the Bicester West ward has been postponed until June 21 following the sudden death of Conservative candidate Jolanta Lis. Households in the ward will receive a letter telling them what will happen next.

The elections are the first test of public opinion since last year’s General Election so each party will be eager to see how they poll.

Parish councils across the district are also holding elections, with 31 seats available.

Polling stations open at 7am and close at 10pm – Cherwell council is not starting the count at Spiceball Leisure Centre until 10am the following day (May 4).

Here are the Cherwell election candidates in the Bicester Review area:

Bicester East: Celia Helen Kavuma (Lab & Co-op), Robert Joseph Nixon (Green), Tom Wallis (Con);

Bicester North and Caversfield: Francis Patrick Boon (Green), Margaret Elizabeth Lyon (Lab), Nick Mawer (Con), Daniel Murphy (Lib Dem);

Bicester South and Ambrosden: Nick Cotter (Ind), Marcus English (Lab), Roger David Nixon (Green), Lucinda Elizabeth-Anne Louise Wing (Con);

Fringfords and Heyfords: Robby Finley Prior (Lab), Jenny Tamblyn (Green), Barry Victor Wood (Con);

Launton and Otmoor: Timothy Martin Emptage (Lib Dem), David Leonard Hughes (Con), Michael Nixon (Lab).

In the Bicester area, several parish councils were due to hold elections but have remained uncontested due to not enough candidates. They include Bletchingdon, Fencott and Murcott, Finmere, Fringford, Hethe, Kirtlington, Merton, Steeple Aston and Stratton Audley.

Parish councils holding elections will be:

Charlton on Otmoor: Dawn Veronica Channon, Donna Louisa Han, Christopher James Harris, Jack Pearson, Terry Pollard, Lynn Roberts, Colin Peter Thompson, Bryn Fraser Walker.

Weston on the Green: Diane Constance Bohm, Susan Davis, Henry Cecil Lucas Donne, Peter William Driver, Kieran David Evans, Graeme Robert Forbes, John Edward Miller, Neil James Mullane, John William Michael Roper, Robin Charles Stafford Allen, Ruth Alexandra Whitfield.