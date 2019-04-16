Tingewick woman prepares to walk the 'Iron Ring' of castles in Wales

A medieval student from Tingewick is preparing to walk the 'iron ring' of castles in north Wales.

Alli Templeton, who is studying medieval history at the Open University, will be embarking on the epic journey along Harlech Castle, Caernarfon Castle, Conwy Castle and Beaumaris Castle in July.

Allie Templeton

Alli said: "My interest in castles escalated several years ago after watching a TV programme and reading a book.

"It went from being an interest to an obsession.

"I plan to chronicle my experiences in my travel blog and hope to help tell the fascinating story of how these English castles came to shape the lands of the last native Prince of Wales."

Alli's trip will begin in Chester but will not all be on foot - she plans to take a boat from Conwy to Beaumaris Castle on the Isle of Anglesey before walking back to the mainland across the Menai Bridge.

She will then use her pilots licence to fly the final leg from Caernarfon to Harlech following the advice of medieval historian and author Marc Morris.

Alli says she expects the iron ring trip to take three weeks and hopes to use the experience towards her final dissertation as part of her Open University project.

If the castle trip proves a success, Alli has further rural historic ‘wanderings’ planned, including a walking journey through the castles of the wild Welsh Marches and a Saxon tour of Northumberland.

She added: “I love walking, and the stories and colourful characters from the Middle Ages are the some of the best in all our history."

You can keep up-to-date with Alli's activities and adventures via her website at https://medievalwanderings.com