Top historians speaking at the University of Buckingham's first ever history festival

A host of famous names are speaking at the University of Buckingham's first ever history festival later this month.

Speakers including historian and TV presenter Professor David Starkey, prize-winning author and historian Jessie Childs and philosopher Sir Roger Scruton will be in attendance for the festival over the weekend of April 27 and 28.

The University of Buckingham's vice-chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon

Also speaking at the festival are Clive Aslet, Tim Bouverie, Sir Paul Collier, Saul David, Ophelia Field, Martin Gayford, Simon Heffer, Tom Holland, Martin Kemp, Jeremy Musson, Jane Ridley, Michael Scott, the University of Buckingham's vice-chancellor Anthony Seldon, Lady Anne Somerset, Miles Taylor, Adrian Tinniswood and Marion Turner.

Speakers will discuss a range of historical topics including Henry VIII and the first Brexit, Churchill, Chamberlain and appeasement, treason and faith in Elizabethan England, Leonardo da Vinci and the Prime Ministership from Walpole to May.

Mr Seldon, who is among the speakers said: "We are delighted to host the history festival at the University of Buckingham for the very first time.

"With such a high calibre of speakers it is set to be a spectacular event.”

Speakers will also host book signings in the university's bookshop after their talks.

Tickets to each lecture are £10.

For more information visit www.buckinghamhistoryfestival.org