Top international choir performing at Stowe School Chapel

The Choir of Clare College are holding a concert called ‘In Peace’ at Stowe School Chapel on Saturday March 17 at 7pm.

The choir will be performing works by composers including Arvo Part, Josquin des Prez and Gustav Holst, with pieces including Nunc dimittis and Plainscapes.

Tickets are £15 for adults, £12 for concessions and members of Stowe School and £8 for children.

They can be booked by calling 01280 825710 or by e-mailing www.artsatstowe.co.uk.

The choir (pictured above) are regarded as one of the world’s leading university choirs, and last visited Stowe in December 2016 for a Christmas concert.