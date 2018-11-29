Towcester farm makes quadriplegic four-year-old boy's pony riding dream come true

A four-year-old boy had his dream of riding a pony realised thanks to a Towcester farm.

Jackson, from Luton, has cerebral palsy quadriplegia - the most serious type of the disorder - which prevents him from using his arms, legs and body.

He always wanted to go for a pony ride and his wish was granted last weekend with the help of Bedford-based charity Creating Memories.

Jackson arrived with his mother Helen and his grandmother at Shacks Barn Farm in Towcester where Jackie and her volunteers helped the four-year-old ride Murphy the pony and take part in games, feed and stroke him.

Mum Helen, herself a horse rider, was overwhelmed with emotion.

She said: "Jackson was so happy and comfortable being on the pony and interacting with him.

"The joy on his face was priceless, so much so that I will be booking more riding sessions for him.

"There were some unforgettable moments - like when Murphy the pony kept sneezing and making Jackson roar with laughter.

"I also couldn’t believe how similar the character of Jackson the pony is to my Jackson.

"This was an afternoon that was full of surprises and delight and I am grateful to Creating Memories and all those involved for making this so special."

Jackson then met another pony, who was also called Jackson that had a J and a heart shaved into his fur especially for the occasion.

Though Jackson can't talk he can express happiness through his facial expressions and laughter.

To celebrate his achievement, Shacks Barn Farm presented Jackson with a trophy and a rosette.

Pritti Saggi, founder and director of Creating Memories, said: "Over the last couple of months since our launch, we have so far been able to deliver wishes to Jackson and three more very special local children.

"They have all been very different requests and each wish brings with it a new challenge in order to make it a reality.

"But nothing inspires me more than to be able to light up little faces and the community support has been incredible so far.

"Jackson truly enjoyed every moment of his time with the ponies he met at Shacks Farm and it was wonderful to see."