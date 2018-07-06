Towcester man in custody on attempted murder charge

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Towcester and has now been remanded in custody.

The incident happened at Gilbert Scott Court in Towcester on Friday, June 29.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing an air ambulance land on the playing fields at Sponne School to treat an injured woman, before flying her to hospital.

Sean Kelly, also of Gilbert Scott Court, has appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court following an attempted murder charge.

Kelly's next court appearance is on Wednesday, July 25 at Northampton Crown Court.