Towcester Racecourse hoping to conclude sale by October

Towcester Racecourse administrators hope to conclude the sale of the venue by October.

As many as 25 buyers have declared an interest in either the racecourse itself or a number of its races since it went into administration last month.

The Northamptonshire venue has had to move its October 10 race to Southwell Racecourse as a one-off as a result of the sale, which is expected to complete next month.

KPMG administrators Mark Orton and Will Wright have been working with the British Horseracing Authority since their appointment on August 21.

"We’re pleased that the jump fixture on 10th October is now able to go ahead and we will continue to work with the BHA to enable the sale of 10 further upcoming fixtures at Towcester Racecourse," said Mr Orton.

"There has been a strong response from the market, with 25 interested parties to date and we are now in the process of working through these.

"Indicative offers are being sought in late September and we hope to conclude the sale process in October, to allow sufficient time for the November 29 jump fixture to be held at Towcester Racecourse."