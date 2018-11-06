Town v gown: Buckingham quiz extravaganza returns

The third edition of Buckingham's Town v Gown quiz takes place at the Royal Latin School on Friday November 16.

The evening sees a team from 'the town' go up against a team with University of Buckingham connections: 'the gown.'

The town have won both previous editions and will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the fun event, which will be chaired by the town's MP and Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow.

Questions will be set by 2016 Mastermind champion Alan Heath and both teams will include members of the Mitre pub's quiz team, which famously defeated the Eggheads, last year on the BBC TV show.

The winning team will receive a 'Bercow Bowl' trophy and each member of the side will receive an inscribed tumbler.

The evening starts at 7pm and features the showing of a film about life in Buckinghamshire during the First World War - before town v gown part three.

Tickets to watch the evening's proceedings are on sale now priced at £20 per person and are available from the town's tourist information office or from Wilkinson's estate agents, Winslow.

Refreshments are included in the ticket price with proceeds from what is sure to be a fun night going to the local branch of the Citizens Advice Bureau.