Traditional celebration for Whitchurch Morris Men

Morris dancers from all over the country descended on Aylesbury Vale at the weekend - to help the Whitchurch Morris celebrate its 70th birthday.

The Whitchurch side was supported by 19 other sides from places as far afield as Durham and Totnes for the weekend of fun - which saw four tours perform at venues including The White Swan in Whitchurch, The Half Moon in Wilstone, The Crown in Cuddington and The Manor Waste in Wendover.

Whitchurch Morris Men celebrate their 70th anniversary, with various other groups dancing in Aylesbury High Street PNL-180207-123631009

All tours - which were made up of nearly 200 dancers in total - finished Saturday at the Wateremead Piazza for a sight to behold!

On Sunday sides met in Temple Square in Aylesbury and paraded to St Mary’s Church for a service of thanksgiving.

After the service there was dancing at the Aylesbury On Sea event in the town centre which drew interested and enthusatic crowds.

To find out more about the Whitchurch Morris go to www.whitchurchmorris.org.uk