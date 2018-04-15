Trail runs to take place around the grounds of Stowe House this summer

The runs will take place on three Friday evenings - May 25, June 15 and July 6.

The runs will take place on three Friday evenings - May 25, June 15 and July 6.

Participants have the option of running either 6km (one lap) or 12km (two laps) across a mix of paths, grass and travel tracks - similar to the surface featured in the above photo.

The runs start and finish at the New Inn Visitor Centre in Stowe and family members and friends are very welcome to support runners.

To apply visit www.goldswanevents.co.uk.