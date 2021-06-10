Buckingham needs a new Community Speedwatch champion

Is there a speeding problem in Buckingham?

Have you seen near misses between cars, lorries, pedestrians or cyclists that would have been avoided if vehicles stuck to the speed limit?

For many years, Buckingham has had a keen and well organised Community Speedwatch team.

Mike Smith, far right, and members of the former Buckingham Community Speedwatch team

But, while permission has been given for Community Speedwatch programmes to start again after lockdown, Buckingham is now short of a few key members:

A lead volunteer is required to restart the project in Buckingham.

Buckingham Community Speedwatch is looking for someone who cares passionately about community safety and is happy to look after equipment and organise exercises, volunteers and the necessary paperwork.

General volunteers are also needed to join the team.

Having a Community Speedwatch programme in place helps take pressure off front line police officers and police community support officers (PCSOs), freeing up their time to tackle other local problems.

Mike Smith, the previous Buckingham Speedwatch lead volunteer, said: “Speedwatch is a useful reminder to drivers to watch their speed whenever they stray over the 30mph limit at certain locations approved by Thames Valley Police.

"Having been involved with Speedwatch for over seven years, I know that residents living near to our speeding 'hot spots' welcome our activities.

"Each Speedwatch exercise involves just two team members at a time, each of which lasts for about an hour.

"Most members of the team volunteer for a couple of days each month - weather permitting.

"Organising the Speedwatch exercises and dealing with the paperwork is not onerous, but I feel it is time for someone else to take over the role while I move on to pastures new.”