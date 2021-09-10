Buckinghamshire roadworks for the week ahead (September 13)

Conventional Surfacing Programme

A4010 Wycombe Road, Saunderton – Haw Lane to Clare Foundation Building (Monday 13th September to Wednesday 22nd September)

Surfacing works using a night time road closure in operation between 7pm and 6am.

This week's roadworks

Footway Improvement Works

London End, Beaconsfield – length of footway (Monday 13th September to Friday 24th September)

Footway Improvement works using localised traffic management and 2-way temporary traffic signals in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Drainage Improvement Programme

Winneys Road, Loudwater – various locations along length of road (Wednesday 15th September to Thursday 16th September)