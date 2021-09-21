Club for electric vehicle owners in Bucks announces new sponsor

After 18 months of virtual discussions and support via Facebook and Twitter, the Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Electric Car Club Club (Bucks EVs) is returning to in-person events around the county to help promote electric cars and support those who have made the switch. The group attended the Fully Charged Outside show in Farnborough earlier this month and several more events are in the pipeline.

Bucks EVs is made up of people who are thinking of making the move to an electric vehicle, and those who have already made the change.

The group has just announced Osprey Charging Network as its lead sponsor for 2021/22.

Warren Whyte, founder of the Bucks EVs group

Osprey, which provided rapid vehicle charging facilities, currently has just two locations in Buckinghamshire - both in High Wycombe - with its other nearest charging points in Brackley, Northampton, Dunstable and Luton.

Founded in 2018, Bucks EVs has grown to more than 130 members and is growing quickly as ownership of EVs increases in the area. It is part of the national EV Groups Nexus, a collection of independent regional electric vehicle clubs.

Group founder Warren Whyte said: “Making the jump to electric is surprisingly easy, but there are so many sources of conflicting information.

"I set up the Bucks EV car club to give simple and brand-agnostic advice on how to chose the right electric car for your driving needs, and to support new Buckinghamshire owners with information and advocacy on all things electric.”

“Locally based EV advocacy groups are a hugely valuable source of independent information and reassurance for prospective drivers on the ground, directly supporting the nationwide shift to zero emission vehicles."

Dora Clarke, head of marketing and communications for Osprey, said: "With a growing network of simple-to-use rapid chargers in the area and across the UK, Osprey are delighted to be sponsoring Bucks EV in their mission to encourage and represent electric drivers in Buckinghamshire.”