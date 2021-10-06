Councillor suggests Aylesbury bus station could be relocated after damning Twitter thread

Councillor Steve Broadbent declined to clarify his remarks which seem to suggest the ‘relocation’ of Aylesbury Bus Station.

His statement was in response to a withering review of the site by a London council worker, which prompted others to also criticise the service.

Ealing Council employee Jo Kibble described Aylesbury Bus Station as “one of the most depressing places on earth” while undertaking a personal odyssey to see how far he could get from London by bus in 24 hours, according to a BBC report.

Aylesbury bus station

Although it began as a personal project, Mr Kibble’s trip sparked a Twitter storm.

His remarks also sparked a big discussion on local forums, where people talked about “how bad the station is”, how it is “full of diesel fumes”, and that the toilets are “disgusting”.

This, in turn, prompted Councillor Broadbent’s response: “We are more than aware of the failings of Aylesbury Bus Station, and we are looking at a long-term solution, as part of the town centre regeneration work being undertaken for Aylesbury Garden Town, to provide a more favourable location for the bus station,” wrote the cabinet member for transport.

“The current bus station, while being well located for accessing the town centre and providing good connectivity to the railway station, does not offer an attractive environment for users, nor provide an attractive gateway to the town.”

Bucks Council has pledged a series of improvements for Aylesbury Bus Station.

However, when the Bucks Herald asked Cllr Broadbent to clarify his remarks, he said he had “nothing more to add at the moment”.

It is understood he was at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester when the comment was requested.

As to whether the bus station is actually being relocated, or that the council is just trying to make it a ‘more favourable location’, it is understood the authority could be “looking at both options”.

Councillor Broadbent also said, “in the short term”, Bucks Council is ‘planning and has already undertaken’ the following:

-Additional cleaning, with further deep-clean and repaint (next financial year)

-Upgraded lighting on approach to the station and plans to change all lights to LED this year

-Refurbishment of toilets (completion next financial year)