East West Rail Alliance holds open day at its compound in Winslow

People in Winslow are invited to attend an East West Rail Alliance (EWRA) event at its B3 compound in Furze Lane, Winslow.

On Saturday, September 25, EWRA will be opening the compound gates to the public from 1pm to 4pm, for a chance to talk to the delivery teams, ask questions about the progress of the project and find out more about the compounds, bridge repairs, highway works, utilities diversions, and employment opportunities.

There is limited parking space at the compound, so people are advised to walk if possible.

Anyone with any questions or concerns canemail [email protected] or call the 24-hour helpline on 03457 11 41 41.