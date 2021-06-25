Here are all the roadworks planned across Aylesbury Vale and Bucks starting next week

As part of the Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme, Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out work at the following locations.

The works are part of a rolling programme of Countywide work and some activities are weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice.

There will be no weekend working unless specified.

Surface dressing Programme

> Wood Lane, Iver - 5 points roundabout to Langley Park Road (Monday, June 28, to Friday, July 1).

Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:30pm and 6:00am.

> A418 Thame Road, Haddenham - Pegasus Roundabout to Scotsgrove turn (Monday, June 28, to Thursday, July 1)

Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:00pm and 6:00am.

Micro Surfacing Programme

> Hedgerow, Chalfont St Peter – various locations along length of road (Monday, June 28)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

> Mill Lane, Wingrave – various locations along length of road (Monday, June 28, to Tuesday, June 29)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 8am and 7pm.

> High Road, Soulbury - various locations along length of road (Wednesday, June 30, to Friday, July 2)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

> Garners Road, Chalfont St Peter – various locations along length of road (Tuesday, June 29, to Thursday, July 1)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

> Commonside, Downley – various locations along length of road (Friday, July 2, to Thursday, July 9)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

Junction Improvement Works

> Crest Road, High Wycombe Signalisation

Continuation of major works to convert the existing roundabout on A4010 John Hall Way into a signalised junction with Crest Road, with completion anticipated early September.

Local Improvement Schemes

> Great Missenden C of E School, Church Street, Great Missenden - Car Park and Turning Head (Monday, June 28, to Friday, August 6)

Surfacing and lining works, not on highway but with localised traffic management, in operation between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

Structures Improvement Programme

> Cattleford Bridge, A422 Stratford ,Nr Buckingham - Cattleford Bridge (Monday, June 28, to Friday, August 27)