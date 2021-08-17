Buckinghamshire Council has shared some 'before and after' pictures, following the extensive culvert refurbishment works it has recently carried out at Cattleford Bridge, on the A422 Stratford Road near Buckingham.

Temporary traffic signals were in place for several weeks while the work took place.

The bridge has 10 20m-long culverts, all of which were blocked with heavy vegetation and rubbish which was causing issues with flooding.

Transport for Bucks teams made improvements to the river course by removing the majority of the rubbish, cleaning and installing lining materials to all 10 culverts and carrying out brickwork treatment to the north wall elevation.

The river course is managed by the local Internal Drainage Board, which will continue to remove vegetation and rubbish in the future.

1. Before The culverts were badly blocked Buy photo

2. Before Overgrown with vegetation Buy photo

3. Before The culverts were blocked with heavy vegetation and rubbish which was causing issues with flooding Buy photo

4. After The culverts have been relined Buy photo