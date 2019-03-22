Motorcyclist dies after crash on A43 near Brackley

A motorcyclist has died in hospital after a crash on the A43 near Brackley with police appealing for witnesses.

A green Yamaha motorbike was travelling south as it hit the central reservation on the approach to the roundabout for the Brackley bypass at about 10.40pm on Wednesday (March 20).

The rider, a man aged 53, suffered serious injuries and was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital, when he later died.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or information can also be provided via the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174915, quoting incident number 659 of 20/3/19.