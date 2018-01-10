Noise barriers to be installed to quieten the M40 in Bucks

Work to reduce traffic noise from the M40 is underway, and residents across Buckinghamshire should soon be hearing the effects.

Construction of noise-reducing barriers at eight locations, across 11.5 miles of motorway, is expected to be completed in the spring, with additional work to repair electronic cables and replace signage also taking place at the same time.

Noise-reducing barriers, or acoustic fences, provide relief to homeowners living near to motorways, by acting as a buffer for noise generated by heavy traffic.

The works are part of a £3.5 million investment by Highways England, who are spending £61.4 million on improving and maintaining major roads in the east of the country.

Highways England project manager David Owen said: “We’re delighted to be delivering these new barriers, which will help to cut traffic noise for many people living in these eight locations.

“Together with the resurfacing work that we have already completed, they should bring real improvements for communities along the M40.

11.5 miles of the M40 will be covered by the new fencing

“We expect the barriers to start going up imminently, as first we have to clear some vegetation and establish our site compound at Stokenchurch.

“We have been working closely with local groups and councils to develop this project, and I’d like to thank everybody involved for their contribution.”

The proposals have been developed by Highways England in partnership with the M40 Chiltern Environmental Group, Wycombe District Council and South Oxfordshire District Council.

Noise reduction barriers will be installed at Stokenchurch, Wheeler End/Lane End, Booker Cressex, Daws Lea, Flackwell Heath, Loudwater and Wooburn Moor.

The M40 connects London to Buckinghamshire, extending up into the midlands

There will be hard shoulder closures while the work is being done, with some lane closures also needed overnight.

More information can be found on the Highways England website, and anyone with concerns is encouraged to email: M40noise@highwaysengland.co.uk