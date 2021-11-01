Public footpaths near Buckingham set to be closed for up to four years

Public footpaths near Buckingham are set to be closed for up to four years, due to works being carried out in preparation for the HS2 rail line.

HS2 Ltd will be closing three public rights of way in the area between Newton Purcell and Barton Hartshorn.

Footpaths BHA/3/1, BHA/2/1 and a section of BHA/2/2 will be closed from Monday, November 15, to support the construction of the HS2 compound and the stockpiling of materials.

Three footpaths between Newton Purcell and Barton Hartshorn will be closed

The closures will remain in place until the new BHA/2 footpath bridge has been constructed, scheduled for early 2025.

Where footpaths are closed, HS2 says there will be notices explaining where the closure is and directing walkers to the diversion route.