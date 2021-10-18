A section of road near Twyford will be closed to traffic for about a week in November for preparatory work to do with the HS2 high-speed rail line.

The section of Steeple Claydon Road will be closed from Monday, November 1, to Monday, November 8, with a diversion in place.

The closure is in order to construct a crossing point, as part of preparatory works for HS2's internal haul and access roads.

Artist's impression of HS2 train

HS2 Ltd says it will use concrete to create a strengthened surface, to ensure the road and any utilities underneath it are protected while the work is carried out.

As the work will require large plant and machinery, as well as the setting of concrete, the section of Steeple Claydon Road will need to be closed 24 hours a day during this time.

Once the crossing point has been created, Steeple Claydon Road will then be open as normal, with gates in place to keep local traffic separated from construction traffic.

HS2 Ltd said all plant crossings, without exception, will be signal controlled.