The A4420 will be closed overnight for about a week, to allow HS2 work at the Finmere Bridge to be carried out.

The A4421 will be closed overnight, 8pm to 6am, from Monday, September 27, to Friday, October 1, with a diversion in place.

The road will also be closed, 9pm to 6am, from Friday, October 1, to Monday, October 4, with a diversion in place.

Artist's impression of HS2

The works are to complete the bridge hoarding, and once they are complete the A4421 will reopen as normal.

A spokesman for HS2 Ltd said: "Due to these finishing works requiring large plant and machinery, we are required to close this section of road until they are complete. This is for the safety of road users and our staff. To reduce the inconvenience to road users, this closure will take place overnight.