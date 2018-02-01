Steeple Claydon church given cash to limit HS2 disruption

A village church will be one of the first to benefit from special funds used to compensate for the disruption caused by the HS2 project.

Steeple Claydon Methodist Church, West Street, is one of the first recipients in the country of funds from the Community and Environment Fund, and Business and Local Economy Fund.

This is part of a £45 million fund created by the government to mitigate certain aspects of HS2.

Buckinghamshire, which will get £12,000 to make improvements to its premises, creating a community space for concerts, drama and lectures.

Marian Gardner, a church steward at Steeple Claydon Methodist Church, said: “We are grateful for this grant which means we can start our exciting refurbishment project to completely transform the main interior.

“We will be installing new heating and lighting, treating the Victorian flooring and replacing the pews with chairs to create a more versatile community space suitable for a variety of activities.”

A Statement from the Department for Transport said: “These funding allocations highlight the government’s determination to ensure HS2 is more than just a railway, but a catalyst for economic growth, driving regeneration as well as improving the transport landscape around the rail line.”

HS2 Minister Nusrat Ghani said: “HS2 will be the backbone of our national rail network – supporting growth and regeneration and helping us build a Britain fit for the future.

“Whilst we know there will be disruption as we deliver one of Europe’s biggest infrastructure projects, we are absolutely committed to minimising the effects of building the new railway.

