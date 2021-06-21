Temporary traffic signals due to bridge works on A422 near Buckingham

Roadworks being carried out by Transport for Bucks

Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB) is carrying out refurbishment work to the Cattleford Bridge, on the A422 near Buckingham, from Monday June 21 to Friday August 27.

Temporary traffic signals will be in operation 24 hours a day.

This work is part of TfB's Structures Improvement Programme.

As part of its Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme, TfB will also be carrying out work at the following locations this week:

Conventional Surfacing Programme

Ledborough Lane, Beaconsfield – B474 Penn Road to A355 Amersham Road (Monday June 21 to Wednesday June 30). Ancillary works including installation of speed cushions, verging and kerbing works using localised traffic management and temporary traffic signals in operation between 7am and 7pm

Surface Dressing Programme

Wood Lane, Iver - Five Points roundabout to Langley Park Road (Monday June 21 to Friday July 1). Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7.30pm and 6am.

Gorelands Lane, Chalfont St Giles - B4442 to Shire Lane (Monday June 21). Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 6pm.

Nags Head Lane, Great Missenden - London Road to Nairdwood Lane (Monday June 21 to Thursday June 24). Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

Grove Lane, Whelpley Hill - B4505 Rushmere Lane to B4505 Chesham Road (Tuesday June 22 to Wednesday June 23). Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7.30am and 6pm.

A418 Thame Road, Haddenham - Pegasus Roundabout to Scotsgrove turn (Monday June 21 to Thursday July 1). Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7pm and 6am.

Micro Surfacing Programme

Hedgerow, Chalfont St Peter – various locations along length of road (Friday June 25). Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

Junction Improvement Works

Crest Road, High Wycombe Signalisation. Continuation of major works to convert the existing roundabout on A4010 John Hall Way into a signalised junction with Crest Road, with completion anticipated early September.

A41 Bicester Road, Aylesbury - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard (Monday June 21 to Friday June 25). Installation of ducting across the A41 carriageway in 2 locations, installation of CCTV cameras, comms cabinets.

Local Improvement Schemes