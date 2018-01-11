Twyford and Winslow residents to have their say on new railway line

Do you support plans for an east to west railway link? Do you think villages in Bucks will benefit from the investment? If you live in Twyford or Winslow, now’s the chance to have your say.

East West Rail are consulting residents, businesses and organisations in Bucks over the latest phase of the project, and will be hosting drop-in sessions to Twyford on January 15, 10am to 3pm, and Winslow on January 17, 12pm to 8pm.

The western phase will link Aylesbury to Milton Keynes

The rail company say “everyone is invited to comment on the proposals” and an online consultation will run until February 9.

Bucks County Councillor and cabinet member for transport Mark Shaw, who also serves as chairman of the East West Rail Consortium’s western section board, explains: “As with most major infrastructure projects, East West Rail’s design has evolved over time, reflecting feedback from the previous consultation while ensuring the scheme gives taxpayers the best value for money.

“It is therefore only right that a further consultation is held so residents have a chance to understand these changes and their impact on the scheme’s construction and operation. This is particularly the case for those living between Bicester and Winslow where all of the significant changes have been made since the previous consultation.”

The Twyford session will be held at Twyford village hall and the Winslow consultation will be based at the Public Hall, Elmfields Gate.

The site of Winslow's new station

Phase two will see connections made between Milton Keynes and Oxford, and Milton Keynes and Aylesbury with travel via Amersham or Princes Risborough to London Marylebone.

Dominic Baldwin, Network Rail’s project director for East West Rail, said: “We want as many people as possible to engage with our plans which will make travel across Britain easier.

“I would urge anyone who has an interest in this investment in the railway to make their voices heard.”

Visit www.ewrconsultation.co.uk or www.networkrail.co.uk/east-west-rail to take part in the consultation, and learn more