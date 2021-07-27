Village road near Buckingham to be fully closed due to HS2 works

Stratton Audley Road, in Chetwode, will be closed for about two weeks, due to work in relation to the HS2 high-speed rail line.

The road will be fully closed for 24 hours a day, from Monday August 9 to Monday August 23, with a diversion in place.

HS2 Ltd says the closure relates to preparatory works for its haul and access roads.

Artist's impression of an HS2 train

The work is being carried out by EKFB, a joint venture between four leading civil engineering and construction companies - Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall.

