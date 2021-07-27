Village road near Buckingham to be fully closed due to HS2 works
The road in Chetwode will be closed 24 hours a day for a fortnight
Stratton Audley Road, in Chetwode, will be closed for about two weeks, due to work in relation to the HS2 high-speed rail line.
The road will be fully closed for 24 hours a day, from Monday August 9 to Monday August 23, with a diversion in place.
HS2 Ltd says the closure relates to preparatory works for its haul and access roads.
The work is being carried out by EKFB, a joint venture between four leading civil engineering and construction companies - Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall.
For more information, see here.
For any queries about HS2 or its works, contact the HS2 Helpdesk on 08081 434 434 or email [email protected]