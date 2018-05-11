Tribute to Buckingham resident Claire Stuchbury - ‘a friend to many’

Claire Stuchbury - beloved wife of district and town councillor Robin and mother to Jack and Sean has sadly passed away.

Mrs Stuchbury, who was decribed by her family as a ‘kind, caring wife, mother, auntie and a friend to many’ - died at Milton Keynes University Hospital on April 28, aged 57.

A celebration of her life will take place at St Peter and St Paul’s Church on May 23 at 11.30am followed by a cremation at Crownhill.

Friends and family are invited to attend the Mitre pub from 12.30pm onwards for a wake.

Mrs Stuchbury was married to former mayor of Buckingham, Robin for 32 years, and during his time in office helped in many of his civic duties in and around town.

The pair met and fell in love in Buckingham, where Mrs Stuchbury’s parents Bob and Gwen Harris ran the Chandos Cinema.

Mrs Stuchbury worked as a civil servant in roles in the Post Office and Prison Service.

Her most recent role was at HMP Grendon.

Mr Stuchbury and the couple’s sons Jack and Sean have asked that anyone attending the funeral wears something colourful, or a leather biker jacket if they have one.

They have also asked that any money that well wishers would have spent on flowers in memory of Mrs Stuchbury be donated to the Oli Hilsdon campaign at https://uk.gofundme.com/Olisfight