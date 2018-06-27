Twenty-five years of celebrating outstanding building design in Aylesbury Vale

Public nominations are now open for the annual Aylesbury Vale District Council design awards, which brings together designers, architects, builders and contractors to showcase their excellence.

Now in its 25th year, the AVDC design awards are designed to celebrate projects across the Vale which have made an outstanding contribution to the design quality of the built environment - maintaining the special qualities and distinctiveness of our areas.

Nominations and entries are welcomed until 31 August, when the shortlist will be decided.

Each of the shortlisted projects will then be judged by an expert panel against six key criteria: quality of design/construction, fitness for purpose, sustainability, accessibility, attractiveness and innovation.

This year, AVDC will also be inviting the public to vote for the People’s Choice Award (details on how to vote for this will be available once the shortlist has been finalised).

Councillor Carole Paternoster, cabinet member for growth strategy said: “Over the years, we’ve seen a number of high-quality developments across Aylesbury Vale and these awards celebrate those projects which complement our environment and heritage and raise the standard of design across the Vale, while supporting sustainable growth in our area.

“We’re delighted to invite our residents to make their own nominations for these awards and, for the first time, to be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award.”

Members of the public who’ve admired a high-quality building within Aylesbury Vale, whether this is a residential, commercial or community scheme or a special public space such as a new playpark, can make nominations by emailing designawards@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk.

This year’s winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Gateway in Aylesbury on Thursday November 29.