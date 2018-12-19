Two 'dangerous wild animal' licences are currently held in Aylesbury Vale district

Aylesbury Vale District Council has told this newspaper that two dangerous wild animal licences are currently held within the district.

A request put in under the Freedom of Information Act has found that the types of animals kept are capuchin monkeys, which are also known as 'the organ grinder monkey.'

Also kept are African Servals (a wild cat) and F1 Savannahs (a cross between a serval and a domestic cat).

An AVDC spokesman said: "The licence for African Servals and F1 Savannahs is held by someone who keeps the animals at a private residential property.

"The capuchins and other monkeys are kept at a private purpose built unit which is not residential."