Two dramas being shown at the Film Place in Buckingham

This weekend's offerings at the Film Place in Buckingham are two dramas - one historical and one biographical.

Tomorrow night (Friday) sees the airing of The Senator, a 15 rated drama depicting Ted Kennedy’s involvement in the fatal 1969 car accident that claims the life of young campaign strategist Mary Jo Kopechne.

The following night (Saturday November 3) The Happy Prince will be screened.

This biographical drama tells the untold story of the last days of Oscar Wilde, a person who observes his own failure with ironic distance and regards the difficulties that beset his life with detachment and humour.

Both films last an hour and 40 minutes and the screenings start at 7.30pm on both nights.

Tickets are available from Buckingham Old Gaol and the town's tourist office in advance, or from the box office at the university of Buckingham prior to the film.

Tickets are £5.50 for adults, £5 for concessions and £3 for children and students.