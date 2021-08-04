Two young people die in crash on A5 near Towcester
The collision happened between Towcester and Milton Keynes
Police officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses after a double fatal collision on Monday night on the A5 between Milton Keynes and Towcester.
At about 9.10pm, a collision between a grey BMW 3 Series and a blue Volkswagen ID4 took place between Potterspury and Paulerspury.
The driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old man, and the front seat passenger of the BMW, an 18-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and those that have any CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact us as soon as possible.
Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 525 of 02/08/21.