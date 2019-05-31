The children of Twyford School recently enjoyed a great day breaking rules to raise funds for the PTA Committee.

The children of Twyford School recently enjoyed a great day breaking rules to raise funds for the PTA Committee.

Twyford pupils eat crisps, wear trainers and show-off their nail polish - all against the rules!

The village Church of England primary school, situated in the heart of rural North Buckinghamshire, held a "Break the Rules Friday" where pupils could donate 50p to break a rule.

Judging by the amount raised, there were certainly plenty of rebels on hand to take advantage of the offer!

Rules broken included, wearing trainers, wearing nail polish, having funky hairstyles, not wearing a tie, eating crisps at break-time and having temporary tattoos. Pupils could also bring their favourite toy to school.

Over £180 was raised, which equates to over 360 rules being broken! Alas it certainly appears to have been a popular fund-raiser with the children – and apparently with some of the staff too!

More Twyford pupils break school rules to raise money