Pupils at Twyford School raised more than £400 for Children in Need through a series of activities in school on Friday November 16.

Pupils took part in craft challenges using play-doh, a competition to decorate Pudsey Bear, an activity where they filled in a picture of Pudsey with loose change and also wore mufti (non-uniform) for the day.

Twyford School's Pudsey display board

A school spokesman said: "We raised more than £400 which is a fantastic total for our school."

Twyford School pupils designing their Pudsey money tree