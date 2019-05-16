Ukelele group entertain shoppers in Buckingham

Buckingham Ukelele Group entertained shoppers in the town centre on Saturday May 11.

It was the first time for several years that the group had performed in the centre of Buckingham and their leader Marian Meakin said they received great feedback.

Marian said: “People really enjoyed it and we are grateful for everyone’s support.

“We performed a range of music from the Beatles to George Ezra but most people's highlight was our rendition of ‘Video Killed the Road Star by The Buggles’."

The group was formed in 2014 by Sue Snell and after starting out as a monthly workshop became a weekly gathering at The Cote on Thursday nights.

Marian said: “We always welcome new ukelele players - we do a handful of gigs throughout the year which is great fun.

“It is a fairly straightforward instrument to learn and you can play songs with just a few chords.”

The group currently has 16 members but always welcomes more.

To find out more follow the group on Facebook at ‘Buckingham Ukelele Group.’