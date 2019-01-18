University donates old bookshelves to two Buckingham schools

Two schools in Buckingham have benefited from the donations of the University of Buckingham's old bookshelves.

The Royal Latin School and George Grenville Academy have received the nine bespoke oak bookshelves as a result of the relocation of the university's bookshop to the Vinson Centre.

The shelves were given away free and were transported to the schools by Burgess, a Buckingham based construction company.

The new shelves came at the perfect time for the academy whose current library was fitted with shelves that were nearly falling apart.

Deputy Headteacher of George Grenville Academy Caroline Ryan said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the University of Buckingham’s bookshop for donating the shelves to us.”

"Our library was desperate for new shelves, so it was perfect timing really.

"They support us with many different things and we’re incredibly appreciative for the link.”

The Royal Latin School's librarian Patty Goddard said: “We are extremely appreciative for the wonderful donation of beautiful bookshelves from the University of Buckingham recently.

"We have improved our presentation of Sixth Form text books and GCSE revision books along with helping to create visual displays for 'New Books' and 'Author of the Week'.

"The shelves are just what was needed as a New Year 'refresh' in our library!”

The owner of the university's bookshop Alison Cameron said: “I was delighted to be able to repurpose the shelves and display units to local schools.

"Childhood literacy is something we are extremely passionate about – our children’s books are always half price - so they couldn’t have gone to better homes!”