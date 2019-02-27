University of Buckingham reach semi-finals of French debate competition

A team of students from the University of Buckingham have reached the semi-finals of a French debating competition.

Students Sendil Thamothiram (humanities and social sciences), Dylan Gill (business), Diksha Dahoo (law) and Marissa Scarantino-Wilson (law), won their first round meeting against the University of East Anglia and are into the semi-finals of the national competition.

The competition is called 'University Challenge' but should not be confused with the popular BBC university quiz of the same name.

In this version, which is organised by the Association Franco-Debates UK, students participate in debates in French about laws proposed by Parliament.

The University of Buckingham French team's next debate will take place against Edinburgh and if they are successful in this round of the competition they will reach the final in March, which will take place at the French Institute of the United Kingdom in London.

This is the University of Buckingham's first foray into this speaking competition and head of the department of modern foreign languages at the university Karine Deslandes said: “We are delighted to be able to participate in the competition this year for the first time.

"It is a lot of work but the students really got behind the competition, they are very motivated to win so fingers crossed!”