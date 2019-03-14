University of Buckingham students awarded for their work with the Citizens Advice Bureau

University of Buckingham students who have helped local people by working with the Buckingham branch of the Citizens Advice Bureau have been honoured at a special ceremony.

Mayor Jon Harvey presented the law students with certificates for completing the necessary training to advise Buckingham residents who use the local branch of the bureau.

The scheme which is celebrating its fifth birthday has seen scores of students help Buckingham residents with advice on disputes and issues at their local Citizens Advice sessions over the last five years.

Among the guests at the ceremony at the vice-chancellor’s Church Street residence was University of Buckingham vice-chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon, advice services manager Jan Davies from Citizens Advice Aylesbury Vale, the dean of the University of Buckingham's law school Sandra Clarke and town mayor Jon Harvey.

Sir Anthony Seldon said: "Schemes like this are great for enhancing the relationship between the town and the university.

"Law students are learning crucial skills for the workplace and local residents are benefiting from the knowledge they have gained on their law course. I’d like to thank Citizens Advice for setting up this scheme which has helped lots of local people over the last five years as well as enabling our students to have invaluable experience.”