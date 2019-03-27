University of Buckingham students celebrate their graduation

More than 60 students graduated from the University of Buckingham last weekend.

As part of the ceremonies, humanities students received a speech from Ghana's vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a former University of Buckingham student.

Vice-president Bawumia encouraged the graduates to nurture and maintain the bonds of friendship formed at Buckingham, saying that such relationships will play a very important role in the successes and failures they may encounter in life.

Recalling his own experiences as a student at Buckingham and later as a banker-turned-politician, Dr Bawumia challenged the students to see setbacks as opportunities to strive even harder to achieve their goals.

He said: "Buckingham provided me with a strong foundation which has benefited me ever since."

Dr Bawumia later set up the University of Buckingham Students of Ghanaian Origin (UBUSOGO) association, a body bringing together current students and alumni of the university.

The full list of students that graduated over the course of the weekend are:

Georgia Davies (Adderbury)

Jemma Price (Ashton)

Eric Doyle, Jenna Gillett, Alister Johnson (all from Aylesbury)

Enna Xue Chen, Ifzal Ahmed (both from Banbury)

Olamide Samuel, Amy Shelford (both from Bedford)

Emma Crabtree, Nadia Prescott (both from Bicester)

Stefany Calatayud Ibarra, Zaid Zoubi, Shanshan Liu, Chris King, Dylan Lloyd, Truly Camies, Dawn Williams, Caley Kalif, Kimberly Steruli, Xiao Guo, Sasha Molyneaux, Rebecca Parementer, Andrew Gibson, Jack Nyhan, Amy Mackerrell, Emmanouil Sambatakos, Isabella Felix-Okonti, Moses Soriano, Joseph Maduka Ezeani (all from Buckingham)

Emma Fentiman, Raymond Newell (both from High Wycombe)

Nathan Berry, Sebastian Morello (both from Leighton Buzzard)

Praveen Kumar, Sulemana Karimu, Kimberley Evans, Chandni Negandhi, Omotanwa Sholarin, Hamlet Pjetri, Kofi Kbanoh, Amelia Kelly, Ella Gray, Matt Bell, Nam Anh Le, Alexander Butterworth, Nadia Sylvester, Queen Great, India Edney, Dixon Izediunor, Gertrude Cerbo (all from Milton Keynes)

Matthew Harris, Kayleigh Magarahan, Jade Glover (all from Northampton)

Hannah White (Radclive)

Ian Kelly, Jennifer Mason (both from Tingewick)

Neil Fortheringham (Towcester)

Christopher Measures (Aylesbury)

Six people were made honorary graduates during the ceremonies - Sir Eric Anderson, chairman of the Heritage Lottery Fund, Professor David Starkey, historian, author and TV presenter, Professor Lord Smith of Clifton, a former vice-chancellor of Ulster University and Professor Kate Bullen, who established the department of psychology at Aberystwyth University.

The sixth honorary graduate, Anne Miller, who lives in the town, is the former registrar at the University of Buckingham and a former student on the law course.

