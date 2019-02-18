University of Buckingham students help revamp cake business

Students from the University of Buckingham have helped a Gawcott based wedding cake business flourish as part of their course.

Students from the university's Masters in Entrepreneurial Consultancy and Practice course have helped Lisa Adams, owner of Lisa Adams Cakes, take her cake-making business to the next level.

As part of their entrepreneurial studies the students evaluated her previous company called PartyBakes and created plans looking at the best direction to take the business and how to grow it.

Lisa got to see the students suggestions and decided to work with student Andrew Gibson who helped to implement the recommended changes and developed her passion for making luxury wedding cakes.

Already a successful caterer and baker of eight years, Lisa has catered for Bucks County Council and even members of the royal family.

After working with the students Lisa learned about the importance of social media, planning and costing and the outcomes were a redesigned website, a new name and a growth plan.

The new self-titled company Lisa Adams Cakes, produces handmade cakes for a client or occasion.

Lisa Adams said: “We take huge pride in each cake we craft.

"Our mantra is that each cake is as unique as each client.

"All our cakes are baked to order and handmade, the amount of time and expertise required will determined the cost of each cake.

“Working with the university students was an energising experience, it helped me focus my attention on achieving my ambitions.”

Lisa has recently joined Bucks Business First who provide firms across the county with knowledge, support and opportunities to grow their business.

Andrew said: “It was one of the best projects we studied on the course.

"It was the first proper project we did and I was so pleased to work with such a lovely client.

"It was the first time I really felt like I knew what I was doing.”

After graduating from the course in December 2018, Andrew, 63, is now working with his first client and volunteers as a business advisor for young enterprise.

Director of Buckingham Enterprise and Innovation Unit Nigel Adams said: “This is a great example of town and gown working together.

"It has helped to launch Lisa’s career in a strong and positive direction.”