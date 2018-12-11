Up for a laugh? New comedy club launching in Buckingham

A new comedy club is launching in Buckingham later this month.

Lone Wolf Comedy Club is the brainchild of comedian Andrew Bird and after a successful run in Bicester Andrew is bringing comedy to Buckingham once a month.

Luke Toulson

The comedy club will take place on the last Thursday of every month (the first will be on December 27) at the Woolpack pub.

Featuring on the opening night are Luke Toulson, who has appeared on Russell Howard's Good News and Marlon Davis, who has appeared on the BBC's Live at the Apollo.

The show will be compered by Andrew Bird, who recently supported Michael McIntyre on his recent arena tour in London.

Andrew, who grew up in Towcester, moved to London where he became an established comedian.

Marlon Davis

He then moved to Bicester and after setting up a comedy club, which regularly sold out, in his hometown, is now starting one in Buckingham.

Doors open at 7pm with the show running from 8pm to 10pm.

Tickets are £12.50 for adults and £10 for students.

Please note the show is not suitable for under-18s.

To book visit www.WeGotTickets.com