Upcoming roadworks across Aylesbury Vale announced

Details of roadworks across Aylesbury Vale over the next week or so have been announced.

Starting on March 13 road resurfacing will be taking place at Stowe Avenue, Buckingham, between the A422 and Main Street, Chackmore between 7pm and 6am from March 13 to 16.

Starting today (Monday) the main road through Meadle is getting surface dressing preparation until Thursday March 14 between 7am and 6pm each day.

Plane and patch work starts tomorrow (Tuesday) at Perch Meadows, Halton between 9.30am and 3.30pm until Friday March 15 each day.

Plane and patch work takes place at Old Tring Road, Wendover between Friday March 15 and Tuesday March 19 from 8am to 4pm each day.

Finally, starting today (Monday) footway and carriageway surfacing takes place on Church Walk, Church Street, Bell Walk and The Walk in Winslow from 8am to 6pm each day until March 19.

Please note works are subject to change in the event of bad weather.