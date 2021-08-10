UPDATED: Police investigate fire that destroyed car in Buckingham as possible arson

Thames Valley Police have confirmed that they are investigating a fire that damaged cars and a house in Buckingham as a possible arson, and are working to establish if it is linked to other similar offences.

One car was destroyed and two more were damaged in the fire on Monday, August 9, that also affected a nearby house in Buckingham,

Firefighters were called out in the middle of the night to tackle the blaze in West Street, Buckingham.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

A fire engine and crew from Buckingham and an officer attended the scene at about 12.30am.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a dry powder extinguisher and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the blaze.

One car was destroyed by the fire and a second vehicle suffered heat damage from the fire, which also caused an airbag to explode in a third vehicle.

The eves and guttering of a nearby house were also damaged by the heat.

The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police.