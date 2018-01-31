UPDATED: Two cars involved in A421 crash at Thornborough

Two cars have been involved in a crash on the A421 at Thornborough this morning (Wednesday).

Two cars were involved and two people were injured but nobody was trapped in either vehicle.

The emergency services are all in attendance at the incident which happened just after 10am.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We received at a call at 10.23am to a road traffic collision on the A421 involving multiple vehicles.

“We had an ambulance crew on scene assessing and treating two female patients.

“Following treatment at the scene only one patient was taken to hospital in Milton Keynes.”