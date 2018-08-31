Virtual on-street parking permits coming to Bucks

From September 27, virtual on-street parking permits will be available to motorists in Buckinghamshire.

The new virtual permits will reduce the time it takes to apply for, and receive, a permit (currently this can take up to 14 working days).

With virtual permits they become live as soon as they are approved.

Enforcement officers will be able to tell instantly if a vehicle has an active permit via their handheld devices.

Virtual permits will be available for all types of on-street parking meaning that people will no longer have to display a permit when parking a car in a permitted area anywhere in the county.

The virtual permits cover resident permits (for customers who reside in a Controlled Parking Zone), dispensations and carer permits (for residents who require care on a daily basis), as well as all other types of on street parking permits.

Bucks County Council deputy leader and cabinet member for transportation Mark Shaw said: "This advance in technology means that it will be quicker and easier to apply for a permit, as the application process will be simplified.

"Requests for permits and any changes made to existing permits will be effective immediately and, better still, they’re environmentally friendly as there is no paper or printing involved."

In order to access virtual permits, customers will have to register for a free account from which they can apply for all types of permits.

All current permit holders should receive letters from Bucks County Council with more details.