Walk to School Week launched at Bourton Meadow Academy

Bourton Meadow Academy in Buckingham launched its forthcoming Walk to School Week just before the February half-term.

Bourton Meadow Academy celebrated the launch of its annual walk to school challenge and its new walking zone maps on Friday February 15.

The challenge sees children who walk to school at least once a week rewarded with a collectable badge each month.

Pupils log their daily journeys to school on a 'travel tracker' and those who walk to school at least once a week for a month earn a badge - there are up to 11 that they can collect across the year.

This year's walking challenge was launched with the aid of school crossing patrollers and the two Living Streets mascots.

‘Strider’ is a big foot who aims to encourage walking while the second mascot is called ALLF, which stands for Always Look and Listen First.

Thanks to grants from Bucks County Council and Buckingham's Local Area Forum, the school has its own tailored ‘walking zone map’, which shows walking and cycling routes to school.

Bucks County Council's cabinet member for children's services Warren Whyte said: “Encouraging children to be healthy is one of our main priorities.

"Walking to school can significantly contribute to the recommended 60 minutes of exercise per day.

"As well as the health benefits, encouraging people to walk to school will reduce congestion, reduce car use and improve air quality."